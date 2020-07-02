Trolley driver in a 2018 deadly Kakaako pedestrian crash changes plea to no contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trolley driver involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Kakaako back in November 2018 changed his plea to no contest on Wednesday morning, July 1.

Fifty-four-year-old David Kmetz was charged with first-degree negligent homicide.

Prosecutors say that in 2019, Kmetz was driving while under the influence when he struck and killed 76-year-old Ernest Urata on Cooke Street. Police say that kmetz had a bottle of alcohol on him, and showed signs of being drunk.

He faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on September 25.

