Trolley driver accused of crashing into, killing man has been charged

A trolley driver accused of striking and killing a 76-year-old pedestrian on Cooke Street in November 2018 has been charged.
Prosecutors said that David Kmetz was driving the trolley under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he struck and killed Ernest Urata, who was walking in a crosswalk.
Kmetz has been charged with negligent homicide and his bail has been set at $20,000.
- Active windward showers for the islands through Thursday, drier weather this weekend
- Hawaii doctor gives tips on how to beat a potentially severe flu season
- An elderly man is in serious condition after a pedestrian accident
- ‘He violated our home,’ says family that came home to find stranger living there
- Fun facts about the beloved Plumeria flower