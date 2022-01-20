Trish La Chica named new Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new Executive Director of the Honolulu Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Trish La Chica’s fifteen years of public policy, public health, and community engagement at all levels of government is truly admirable,” said Blangiardi. “Her passion for public service and her proven track record in program strategy development and success in promoting those programs across demographics makes her ideal for the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness. We look forward to welcoming Trish to the City and continuing our work addressing the root causes of homelessness and increasing our community engagement and outreach.”

According to Blangiardi, La Chica will be leaving her role as Community and Government Relations Manager at AlohaCare where she passionately served the people of Hawaii during the COVID-19 pandemic by improving access to healthcare and promoting whole-person health in the areas of housing and food security.

Blangiardi said it was at AlohaCare that La Chica was able to facilitate a $1M community reinvestment program to help Hawai‘i’s most underserved communities.

I am extremely grateful to Mayor Blangiardi for this opportunity to serve. Growing up in the Philippines, there were many times when we struggled to pay for food, school, and medicine. Without the help of family to provide support, I could have ended up on the streets. My lived experience has taught me how to respond differently and to think of creative solutions to tackle the root causes of the issues that impact our most vulnerable. I am excited to join such a great team and continue the work that Director Krucky has started.” – Trish La Chica, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness.

La Chica has also worked at Hawai’i Public Health Institute as the Policy and Advocacy Director and she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications at Ateneo de Manila University. She went on to graduate with her Master of Public Administration degree from the University of San Francisco.