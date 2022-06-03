HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials reported they are investigating a possible monkeypox case in a Hawaii resident at the Tripler Army Medical Center.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, the individual is an adult from Oahu who is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The DOH also confirmed that the individual recently traveled to a place with confirmed monkeypox cases and showed symptoms consistent with the virus.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, and the risk remains low for most Hawaii residents. DOH continues case investigation and is coordinating with federal authorities to ensure that Hawaii has the resources we need to prevent and treat monkeypox infection.” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble

On Friday, June 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported monkeypox cases have been detected and confirmed in nine states. These states are California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

The CDC also said that monkeypox has also been confirmed in the United Kingdom.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Those infected may also develop a rash and skin lesions, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox spreads “primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids” and with items used by someone infected, stated the CDC. It could also be spread via respiratory droplets during extended face-to-face and intimate contact.

The DOH added that these droplets cannot travel more than a few feet.

Anyone with symptoms similar with monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider immediately.