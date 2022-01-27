Tripler Army Medical Center is without water, all morning appointments canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), medical services remain affected by the water main break that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 26 outside the Tripler gate.

As the hospital is without water, all morning appointments on Thursday have been canceled and TAMC said medical providers and teams will be contacting patients to reschedule.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

We will closely monitor the situation with the Department of Public Works and should the water be restored will provide updates on the restoration of services,” said TAMC spokesperson on TAMC’s Facebook page.

The hospital says its Emergency Department remains open. TAMC said patients can expect increased delays when calling the Call Center/Appointment Line due to potential staffing shortages.