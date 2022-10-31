HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are currently 35,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War living in Hawai’i, according to Honor Flight Network; and this year, 26 of those veterans will take part in the Lone Eagle Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Some of the veterans going to D.C. have never been to the memorials that honor them and their service. HFN makes it possible for veterans to travel to observe the memorials, reflect on their contributions to our society and be honored for their service.

“On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I want to commend Honor Flight Network for providing a memorable experience for over 245,000 deserving veterans to date, and now including our local veterans from Hawai‘i,” said Hawai‘i Governor David Ige.

The men and women who are being honored this Veteran’s Day weekend will have an opportunity to share their stories and reflect on their service as they are taken to the memorials created in their honor. Alaska Airlines has partnered with HFN to provide free flights and assistance for the veterans travelling with this initiative.

“We are proud to help support the efforts of Honor Flight at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and look forward to continuing to assist them for many years to come,” said Ige.

The initiative to connect veterans who may not have access to viewing memorials in the country’s capitol has worked with thousands of veterans. This year, 100 applications were submitted within the first 24 hours of the selection process with 26 from Hawai’i being chosen.

“We thank all of our supporters and volunteers who have helped to make this flight possible … We hope that the community will continue to support Honor Flight Network so that we can give all our heroes their day of honor,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight Network.

This year’s flight is set to depart Honolulu on Monday, Nov, 7 and will return on Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veteran’s Day. During their time in D.C., the 26 veterans will spend Nov. 9 and 10 visiting memorials on the National Mall and will have the opportunity to view the Changing of the Guard at Arlington Cemetery.