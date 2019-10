HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coming to Ala Moana this month, trick-or-treating on Halloween.

This year, Halloween falls on a Thursday.

More than 50 stores will give out candy from 5 to 7 p.m. on October 31.

For a list of participating stores, click here.

The mall also has a Halloween-themed selfie wall located on level two in the center court.