HONOLULU (KHON2) — The case for the man accused of murdering a Hawaii Loa Ridge man and encasing his body in concrete is being pushed back once again.

Juan Baron’s attorney said, a plea deal was submitted in October and they’ve been waiting for a response from prosecutors.

The defense alleges that a deputy prosecutor used materials and photos from the case, that are not public record, in public presentations.

According to court documents, the defense said the motion to dismiss seeks the truth to learn how much harm has been done to the defendant’s rights to trial by a fair and impartial jury.

Both the defense and prosecutors appeared in court Tuesday.

Another court date has been set for February.

If there is no plea agreement between prosecutors and defense, then the court will hear motions to dismiss the case.

Baron’s trial has now been pushed back to Oct. 14.