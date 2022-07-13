HONOLULU (KHON2) — A federal judge has delayed the trial of former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and his co-defendants. The trial with jury selection was supposed to start on August 16. But the defense attorney for co-defendant Dennis Mitsunaga had asked the judge to push it back to September 13, which was granted.

Kaneshiro is accused of falsely prosecuting a former employee of Mitsunaga. In exchange, prosecutors say Mitsunaga and others from his company donated money to Kaneshiro’s re-election campaign.