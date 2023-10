HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s that spooky time of the year again.

The Trial of Fears experience of Mortimer’s Horror Shop is open. You can click here for more information.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The experience is located in the Waikele Outlet Mall for its 2023 edition.

Tickets are available online where you can locate discounts.