HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was accused of jumping on top of a 17-year-old Kahala girl, covering her mouth with his hands and stabbing her two years ago.

On Friday, the trial began for Erik Willis, who was 18-years-old at the time of the incident. The alleged stabbing occurred at Kahala Beach on July 8, 2020.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Court documents said multiple surveillance videos in the area showed Willis running away. The DNA later found on his shoe matched that of the victim.

It was also reported that the victim told investigators she often visited that beach and had seen Willis a few times, but did not know him.