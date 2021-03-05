Trial for 2017 North Shore murder moves forward

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The murder trial for Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand moved forward on Friday, March 5, with the suspects being tried together rather than at separate trials.

Both Brown and Dandurand appeared in court Friday.

The family of Telma Boinville — the North Shore mother who the two suspects are accused of killing back in 2017 — were also in the courtroom.

Dandurand’s attorney is seeking a separate trial and took out a restraining order against Brown.

The court said the charges against the suspects are connected and involve the same pieces of evidence.

Friday’s hearing also took up the matter of whether to allow testimony for the victim’s daughter.