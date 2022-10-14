HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brian Ahakuelo and his wife Marilyn Ahakuelo had little to say while exiting federal court Friday.

“It was a good day in court,” said Brian Ahakuelo.

The couple, along with Brian’s sister-in-law Jennifer Estencion faced a jury. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, embezzlement and vote rigging. Federal prosecutors said in their opening argument that the defendants used IBEW Local 1260 as their personal piggy bank. They did it to enrich themselves and family members at the union’s dispense.

“What’s going to be the challenge for the government is to prove if there was a nefarious intent going on behind Mr. Ahakuelo’s expenditures,” said Doug Chin, former Attorney General. “Sometimes you can just see it, because of the type of expense it was or how often it was or how lavish it was.”

The prosecution said it’ll bring in evidence to show that Brian rigged a union vote to raise members dues to benefit himself. However, the defense said Brian and his family did everything in the best interested of the union.

The defense said in their opening argument, “the International IBEW is corrupt by two things, power and money. The International did the vote rigging and not Brian and Brian spending money and traveling with entourages was all part of doing business successfully.”

“The defense is going to rely on the bylaws,” said Megan Kau, a defense expert. “If the bylaws permitted these defendants to obtain property and use it for their personal use, even though they were still using it for the benefit of the union or the union members, then that’s going to be a strong defense.”

The prosecution called on their first witness, chief of staff of the International IBEW. Experts said, unions can be hard to understand at times and painting the picture for the jury will help the prosecution.

“Going to the International union is very important, because that puts a structure on what was allowed for Mr. Ahakuelo and his family and what wasn’t allowed,” Chin said.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.