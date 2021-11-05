Trees planted in honor of Arbor Day on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of Arbor Day, five trees were planted on Friday, Nov. 5 on Oahu.

There were three Silver Trumpet and two Nii Gold Rainbow Shower trees planted at the Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park on Salt Lake Blvd.

“We all know the value of trees and the stark contrast when they’re not present,” said Nicola Hedge, Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency. “Whether it’s taking our keiki to school, looking out at a tree-lined vista, sitting at a bus stop under a tree, or coming together at a neighborhood park like this with friends and family surrounded by trees and greenery.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Councilmember Radiant Cordero, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen, Deputy Director Kehaulani Pu’u, teachers and keiki of Navy Hale Keiki School as well as the Office of Climate Change Sustainability and Resilience were present.