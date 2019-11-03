Trees given out to celebrate Arbor Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people will be sprucing up their gardens after getting some free trees on Saturday, November 2.

It was all to celebrate Arbor Day. Five different sites across Oahu were giving out trees, including the Foster Botanical Garden. Experts were on hand to give advice on which plants would thrive depending on where you live.

Organizers say planting trees is a good way to help the environment.

“We’re actually at this pivotal moment where we need trees more than ever,” said Shannon Noelle Rivera of the Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program. “They help us for climate change which is something our islands are feeling a lot of right now. We’re getting hit really hard with different storms. We have run off, erosion. Trees are the backbone to that. We really really need them. So it’s a really important cause.”

More than 20 species of trees were given out today, including flowering, fruit, and even potted trees that can be grown on an apartment lanai.