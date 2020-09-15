Tree planting project commences in Kaimuki

KAIMUKĪ, Hawaii (KHON2) — Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the city and county of Honolulu will be commencing a landscaping project to improve several street-side planting areas in Kaimukī.

The planting areas will be located along the mauka and makai sides of Wai‘alae Avenue between 11th and Koko Head avenue.

City officials revealed the project will include the planting of one new tree, the replacement of seven existing trees and new ground cover.

Nearby residents can expect periodic restrictions to street parking and certain lanes of traffic along Wai‘alae Avenue.

