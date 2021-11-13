Tree for Honolulu Hale City Lights display harvested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The tree for Honolulu Hale’s City Lights display was harvested on Friday, Nov. 12.

The tree came from a Kailua family’s yard.

The city says it is a 55-foot tree that was planted in the 1950s.

“It’s certainly beginning to look at lot like Christmas and the holiday season,” said Tim Sakahara, city spokesperson. “It is a very exciting time. Certainly this Christmas is still going to look a bit different from last year, but we are happy to have the decorations, a lot more of the holiday spirit back at Honolulu city grounds and properties in addition to Kapolei Hale as well.”

City lights will kick off Dec. 4 with the lighting of the tree and entertainment.

There is no Electric Light Parade this year.