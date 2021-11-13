Tree for Honolulu Hale City Lights display harvested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The tree for Honolulu Hale’s City Lights display was harvested on Friday, Nov. 12.

The tree came from a Kailua family’s yard.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The city says it is a 55-foot tree that was planted in the 1950s.

“It’s certainly beginning to look at lot like Christmas and the holiday season,” said Tim Sakahara, city spokesperson. “It is a very exciting time. Certainly this Christmas is still going to look a bit different from last year, but we are happy to have the decorations, a lot more of the holiday spirit back at Honolulu city grounds and properties in addition to Kapolei Hale as well.”

City lights will kick off Dec. 4 with the lighting of the tree and entertainment.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

There is no Electric Light Parade this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories