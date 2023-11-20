HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taking to the skies this Thanksgiving? Think again. Officials said airlines have not increased their number of flights but flights are expected to be fuller this year.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Department of Transportation is expecting a surge in travelers this Thanksgiving holiday, so parking at the airports will be limited.

If you are planning to travel via airplane, you’re encouraged to arrive at least two hours early, check with the airline on the status of your flight and plan accordingly if driving and planning to park at the airport.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday and Sunday.