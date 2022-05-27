HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents are ready to take flight this Memorial Day weekend. Some people are reuniting with family.

“I’m visiting my parents to help them and celebrate their wedding anniversary,” said Kekoa Valentine, a Makiki resident traveling to Hawaii Island.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Others are just heading out to relax.

“I just took the MCAT and my friend has been working like crazy so we’re just going to take a break,” said Jessica Natale, a Honolulu resident traveling to Kauai.

According to AAA, 39 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend. With over 3 million taking flights to get to their destination which is a 25% increase compared to last year.

On a regular basis, the Hawaii Department of Transportation would suggest arriving one or two hours early, but not this weekend.

“Maybe even make that three hours early just because the lines, there’s only so many TSA lines that that can provide for people so it can get quite crowded,” said Jai Cunningham, DOT spokesperson. “So we saw this afternoon a real surge and probably into this evening. A lot of people are traveling, because they’ve got that Monday off — maybe even took Tuesday off.”

DOT is also warning travelers about parking. For those planning to leave their vehicle at any of the airport structures, keep in mind there are a limited number of stalls available. DOT said there are 5,500 parking spots available at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport but they will fill up fast.

“It’s probably easier to find a parking at Terminal 2 parking structure,” Cunningham said. The other thing would be if you can get dropped off, whether it be taxi, Uber, Lyft, a friend, family, if someone can drop you off, it’s just a lot easier.”

Those heading out this holiday weekend are just hoping for a smooth experience.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“It feels so great to get out there, travel and get out there again and to visit family on the outer islands,” Valentine said.