Travelers to Hawaii should follow these tips to prepare for busy summer season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is encouraging everyone planning to fly into or from Hawaii’s airports to prepare for a busy summer travel season.

There’s currently an average of 20,906 passengers arriving daily, which is approximately 70% of pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to preliminary visitor statistics.

Given the current trends, HDOT recommends departing travelers to follow these tips:

Arrive more than two hours before your flight departure.

Consider checking your luggage. Reducing the number of carry-on bags and personal items that need to be screened through the security checkpoint saves a lot of time for everyone.

Be prepared for the screening process. Don’t bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Download the myTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature to find out whether an item is allowed in your carry-on luggage or if it needs to be checked in.

A significant increase in travel is expected over the summer at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, Hilo International Airport, and Lῑhuʻe Airport.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead if they will be making trips through these airports, especially during the peak times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those leaving Honolulu are also reminded that they may use any of the available TSA checkpoints throughout the airport, regardless of their airline or gate. If one checkpoint has a long line, it may be better to go to the next one available. Click here for a map of the checkpoints.

Remember there is a statewide mask mandate requiring everyone age five and up to wear a face covering. The mask mandate applies regardless if a traveler has been vaccinated.

HDOT continues to offer hand sanitizing stations for use within airport terminals.