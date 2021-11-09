Travelers raise security concerns at Daniel K. Inouye Airport garage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Security concerns are being raised at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after recent thefts at the parking garage.

A victim reached out to KHON2 through the “Report It” feature after being told that many of the security cameras are not working.

Travelers say now more than ever, especially with the holidays coming up, security cameras and other measures should be in place.

Micheal Phears parked his Prius at the garage after an overnight trip to the Big Island and came back to find that his catalytic converter had been stolen. When he reported it to state sheriffs, he got more disturbing news.

“They said it’s true that either all or most of the cameras don’t work, and I believe the sheriffs are trying. They told me that they did catch a couple of people a week or two ago,” said Phears.

We’ve checked with state sheriffs to confirm and have not heard back. With the state charging $18 a night for parking, Phears questions why such security measures at the airport would not be addressed.

“The garage is where the public parks, they’re just getting vandalized and stolen left and right. I don’t think that’s right and they need to get on that,” he said.

A spokesman for the Department of Transportation would not confirm or deny if the cameras are working and sent a statement saying, “We cannot share the number of cameras or their operational status due to operations security… sharing the number of cameras as well as numbers needing maintenance would encourage criminals to look for these cameras and commit criminal acts.”

It’s hardly reassuring for Phears and other travelers.

“That’s them dodging and not wanting to admit that their system needs a lot of help and it’s not in a good state,” said Phears.

“I think people should know that the cameras are not working because something could happen, anything could happen,” said Angela Somera, a Makakilo resident.

“I’m really surprised. I don’t want to park my car here now, if that’s the case,” said Alison Harney, an Ewa Beach resident.

State Sen. Chris Lee who heads the Senate Transportation Committee also sent a statement saying, “Any incidents on state property must be taken seriously, and if there is equipment that has to be replaced to ensure security and protection of the public, that absolutely has be taken care of immediately.”