HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tripadvisor this week announced the winners of its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
The top-rated spots are divided into different subcategories, including Top Fine Dining Restaurants. A restaurant on Maui ranked first on this list, with other places in Hawaii making the cut in other areas.
Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S.
- Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii (also No. 19 in the world)
- The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge – Blowing Rock, North Carolina
- The Lincoln Inn & Restaurant At The Covered Bridge – Woodstock, Vermont
- Cafe Monarch– Scottsdale, Arizona
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
- Six Tables a Restaurant – Boca Raton, Florida
- Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia
- Sazón – Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Collage Restaurant– St. Augustine, Florida
- Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse – Nashville, Tennessee
* Mama’s Fish House in Paia ranked #11 in the list of Top 25.
Top 10 Best Quick Bites in the U.S.
- Bleecker Street Pizza – New York City, New York
- BirdHouse – Page, Arizona
- Steak Shack – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Martha’s Dandee Creme – Queensbury, New York
- Milt’s Stop & Eat – Moab, Utah
- NY Pizza Suprema – New York City, New York
- Seven Brothers – Kahuku, Hawaii
- Muldoon’s – Munising, Michigan
- Portillo’s Hot Dogs – Chicago, Illinois
- Earl of Sandwich – Las Vegas, Nevada
According to Tripadvisor, the lists are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on their platform, collected from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
