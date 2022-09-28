HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tripadvisor this week announced the winners of its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.

The top-rated spots are divided into different subcategories, including Top Fine Dining Restaurants. A restaurant on Maui ranked first on this list, with other places in Hawaii making the cut in other areas.

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S.

* Mama’s Fish House in Paia ranked #11 in the list of Top 25.

Top 10 Best Quick Bites in the U.S.

According to Tripadvisor, the lists are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on their platform, collected from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

To see the full list of awards, click here.