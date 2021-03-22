Travelers can bypass Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine by taking these steps

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For anyone planning to travel to the Hawaiian Islands, it is important to know about the Safe Travels Hawaii program entry requirements before boarding your flight.

This includes a pre-travel testing program, the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form, and temperature screenings at all Hawaii airports upon arrival.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Currently, proof of vaccination is not a recognized exemption to Hawaii’s travel quarantine. The state continues to evaluate the latest science and will inform travelers of any new exemptions.

The following information will help you avoid unnecessary headaches at the airport and allow you to bypass the state’s 10-day quarantine requirement.

1. Take a pre-travel test from one of Hawaii’s Trusted Testing and Travel Partners within 72 hours of departure.

Hawaii will ONLY accept test results from the list trusted testing and travel partners.

If your test results are not yet available when you arrive in Hawaii, you need to quarantine.

in Hawaii, you need to quarantine. If you receive an indeterminate result or inconclusive result prior to departure, you will be placed in a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

prior to departure, you will be placed in a 10-day quarantine upon arrival. If you receive a positive test result while you are in Hawaii, you must quarantine until you recover and at least 10 days have passed since the start of symptoms or positive test; at least 24 hours must also have passed without a fever and use of medicine. Health services guidance will be provided to you by the Hawaii State Department of Health. If you are traveling with others , they will be required to quarantine for 10 days since their last contact with you, plus another 10 days after you are cleared from isolation if staying together.

result while you are in Hawaii, you must quarantine until you recover and at least 10 days have passed since the start of symptoms or positive test; at least 24 hours must also have passed without a fever and use of medicine.

For Domestic Trans-Pacific Travel

Proof of a negative test result must be uploaded or brought in hand in hard copy prior to

departure, or you must quarantine for 10 days.

must be uploaded or brought in hand in hard copy prior to departure, or you must quarantine for 10 days. Must take a nucleic acid amplification (NAAT) pre-travel test within 72 hours from the final leg of departure. If you have a multi-city flight itinerary , the departure time is from the last city you leave before arriving at a Hawaii airport (e.g. If your travel is from Chicago to Seattle to Honolulu, the departure time to look at is your flight from Seattle). Hawaii will accept test results only from trusted testing and travel partners . Travelers will not be able to obtain a NAAT test upon arrival at any Hawaii airport. This applies to all passengers ages 5 and over ; travelers must pay for the test .

from the final leg of departure. Must complete Safe Travels Hawaii online form prior to arrival.

Travelers to Maui must download AlohaSafe Alert app .

must download . Travelers to Kauai must receive a negative pre-travel test result before departure and a second negative test result after 72 hours at an approved Enhanced Movement Quarantine “resort bubble” property.

Remember, Trans-Pacific travelers arriving without a confirmed negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Note: Delta DL 480 and United UA 1158 flights from LAX have access to additional lab opportunities through the CLEAR Health Pass.

Second Test After Arrival for Non-Quarantine Travelers

City and County of Honolulu: Not required

Not required County of Hawaii: Required at airport between 25-100% without quarantine; free

Required at airport between 25-100% without quarantine; free Maui County: Voluntary 72 hours after arrival; free

Voluntary 72 hours after arrival; free Kauai County: 72 hours after arrival; for “resort bubble” guests only

Traveling Inter-County (between counties)

Each county is managing their own inter-county travel quarantine process, so it’s important to do your research beforehand.

A partial inter-county travel quarantine requirement applies to anyone traveling to and between the islands of Kauai, Maui and the Big Island. It does not apply to trans-Pacific travelers connecting through Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu.

Traveling into City and County of Honolulu : No test and no quarantine required.

: No test and no quarantine required. Traveling into County of Hawaii :

– Option 1: Pre-test 72 hours prior to departure; same requirements as domestic trans-Pacific.

– Option 2: Post-arrival test in quarantine until negative test is received and verified; may break quarantine to test.

: Pre-test 72 hours prior to departure; same requirements as domestic trans-Pacific. Post-arrival test in quarantine until negative test is received and verified; may break quarantine to test. Traveling into Maui County : Pre-test 72 hours prior to departure; download AlohaSafe Alert app; same requirements as domestic trans-Pacific.

: Pre-test 72 hours prior to departure; download AlohaSafe Alert app; same requirements as domestic trans-Pacific. Traveling into Kauai County: Must receive a negative pre-travel test result before departure and second negative test result after 72 hours at an approved Enhanced Movement Quarantine “resort bubble” property.

International Trans-Pacific Travel

Travelers from Canada, Japan & South Korea: Pre-test 72 hours prior to departure; same requirements as domestic trans-Pacific. If travelers do not secure a negative COVID-19 test before departure , they will be subject to the same mandatory 10-day quarantine regulation as other trans-Pacific travelers.

Pre-test 72 hours prior to departure; same requirements as domestic trans-Pacific. Travelers originating from any other international destination and coming directly to Hawaii do not have the ability to test for purposes of bypassing the 10-day quarantine.

and coming directly to Hawaii do not have the ability to test for purposes of bypassing the 10-day quarantine. Currently, there are no other pre-travel test exemptions.

Remember, negative test results must be uploaded onto Safe Travels prior to departure or printed out prior to departure and hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawaii.

2. Create a Safe Travels Hawaii account.

Completing the Safe Travels Hawaii program application form and obtaining your QR code(s) will significantly reduce your arrival airport processing time. Be sure to take these steps:

Create an online user account here. Enter your traveler information and trip details in the form. Upload your COVID-19 test result to the correct form.

Click here for answers and FAQ about the online application form.

If you need assistance with login or technical issues, call the Safe Travels Program at 1-800-GOHAWAII or (1-800-464-2924) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. HST. Domestic and international callers are accepted.

3. Complete the Mandatory Hawaii Travel and Health Form via your Safe Travels account.

You will receive a notice 24 hours prior to your departure time to the Hawaiian Islands to complete the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form via your Safe Travels Hawaii account. The names of each child traveling with an adult registering will also need to be included.

to the Hawaiian Islands to complete the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form via your Safe Travels Hawaii account. The names of each child traveling with an adult registering will also need to be included. Upon completing the form, a QR code will be emailed to you for each leg of your trip, which you need to present to airport personnel upon deplaning in Hawaii. The QR code can be either on paper or on your mobile phone, and must also be presented with a legally valid photo ID .

for each leg of your trip, which you need to present to airport personnel upon deplaning in Hawaii.

Quarantine Guidelines

If you arrive in Hawaii without valid proof of a negative COVID-19 NAAT, you will be subject to the 10-day self-quarantine requirement and will need to adhere to the following guidelines:

Under self-quarantine, you will not be allowed to leave the room at your place of lodging under any circumstances, except for a medical emergency or to depart the state.

under any circumstances, except for a medical emergency or to depart the state. Individuals subject to Hawaii’s 10-day mandatory self-quarantine are not allowed to stay in short-term rentals and vacation rentals on Kauai, Maui and the Big Island.

Travelers are not allowed to rent a car in Hawaii for the duration of their self-quarantine.

for the duration of their self-quarantine. Travelers who violate the terms of the 10-day mandatory self-quarantine will be prosecuted and may face fines of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

You will be responsible for 100% of the cost of your mandatory self-quarantining for the 10-day requirement, including accommodations, food and other deliveries. Vacation rentals of any kind for less than 30 days are not permitted as accepted self-quarantine accommodations.

Below are just a few examples of what happens to self-quarantine violators:

Airlines and Airport Protocols

While you are in-flight or deplaning, you must follow the guidance of your air carrier with regard to physical distancing, face covering and sanitation processes.

Remember to pack your mask in your carry-on luggage because all travelers are required to wear a face covering at all Hawaii airports.

If travelers are subject to Hawaii’s 10-day self-quarantine, they must continue wearing a face covering until in the room of their confirmed place of lodging.

Removal of face coverings is allowed for young children and those with health conditions preventing them from wearing one.

All incoming trans-Pacific Hawaii travelers will receive temperature checks upon arrival . Temperature scans will be taken via thermal temperature screening. Photos will be temporarily retained only for persons with temperatures of 100.4 degrees F and above for identification and assessments by airport representatives.

. Temperature scans will be taken via thermal temperature screening. All incoming trans-Pacific Hawaii travelers arriving with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher, displaying COVID-19 symptoms, and/or providing answers on the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form requiring additional testing will be required to complete a secondary screening at the airport performed by trained health care staff.

TRAVELER ALERT

Hawaii does not charge fees to apply for the Safe Travels program, to create a Safe Travels account, to access the Safe Travels application, or for Safe Travels information.

to apply for the Safe Travels program, to create a Safe Travels account, to access the Safe Travels application, or for Safe Travels information. The official websites for the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program are hawaiicovid19.com/travel and travel.hawaii.gov .

for the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program are and . The websites listed below are NOT affiliated with the State of Hawaii Safe Travels Program: safetravels.com hawaiisafetravel.com safetravelshawaii.com safetravelhawaii.com

affiliated with the State of Hawaii Safe Travels Program:

Now that you have taken these steps, you can take a deep breath and enjoy your time in Hawaii!