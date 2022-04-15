HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 restrictions that were in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, ended on March 21, after Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his plans to cautiously expand consumer activity. After a two-year hiatus, Japan travel agencies are beginning to open back up again.

JTB, Japan’s largest travel agency, began sales of Hawaii package tours on Friday, April 15.

“As the pandemic slows down and Japan travel moves toward a positive direction, we are pleased to announce that JTB will resume our Hawaii package tours starting on April 28, 2022.” Tsuneo Ishida, President, JTB Hawaii Travel, LLC

Japan will create a new “LOOK JTB My STYLE Simple Plan” tour for Oahu only. Neighbor island tours will not be available in the Simple Plan, and JTB’s existing products are not being offered at this time.

Travel dates run from April 28 to July 11, 2022.

Customer Service Center

OLIOLI Plaza: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Locations: Alohilani Resort, Sheraton Waikiki, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, and Hilton Hawaiian Village

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Ala Moana Station: Will open from July 2022: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Will open from July 2022: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Oli Oli Information Center: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Japanese Answering Service: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

Emergency Response

If customers get COVID-19 while in Hawaii, they can call the Oli Oli information center at 808-931-0300.

If the infection danger level changes to Level 1, JTB will provide all of their products immediately.

Japan has long been Hawaii’s largest source of international visitors. While the pandemic significantly reduced the number of visitors, travel is expected to increase around Golden Week at the end of the month and moving into summer.