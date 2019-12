A Waipahu travel agent who bilked dozens of customers has been sentenced to one year in prison and four years probation.

Elma Pacleb ran a business called Diplomat Travel. She pleaded to 31 counts of theft in July. Families paid her cash for airplane tickets to the Philippines only to find out that their flights were never booked. Some of them didn’t find out until they got to the airport.

The judge also ordered Pacleb to pay $70,000 back to the victims.