HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residential trash collections are undergoing a delay in Lanai after repairs to a refuse truck are taking longer than expected.

Lanai residents can expect for their trash to be picked up on Saturday, Aug. 13.

For more information, you can contact the Department of Environmental Managements Solid Waste Division at 808-270-7875.