HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-rise fire forced residents of a Waikiki apartment to evacuate.

Around midnight on Thursday, March 16 HFD responded to a call at the Yacht Harbor Towers in Waikiki.

When units arrived to the large building they found no smoke or flames from the outside but residents were evacuating and smoke alarms were sounding.

HFD continued to investigate the scene and found smoke in the trash chute of the 40-story building.

A fire was discovered in the trash compactor equipment which was located in the basement of the property.

Crews started to fight the fire with hose lines and around 1:02 a.m., the fire was under control.

To fully extinguish the fire, the trash compactor was opened so the smoldering debris could be put out.

Around 20 minutes later, the fire was fully extinguished.

HFD crews also used fans to ventilate and remove smoke from the trash chute.

There were no reports of injuries.