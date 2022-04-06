HONOLULU (KHON2) — You might have heard of regular yoga but what about trap yoga? Every Saturday from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. at Magic Island, Ebony Smith hosts her ‘Trap Yoga’ class.

Trap Yoga’s mission is making sure wellness is accessible to everyone. Smith said her classes are easy to follow making it perfect for beginners or those who want to start their weekend with a little stretch.

“Yes, yoga is for everyone,” said Smith. “No matter your size, color, sexual orientation, etc. Yoga has the power to heal and restore, that should be accessible to everyone!”

Smith said Yoga changed her life for the better and that’s exactly what she wants to offer her clients when they show up to her yoga classes.

“Yoga absolutely helped me change my life,” said Smith. “Dealing with Trauma from your past can be difficult to say the least. Yoga and Mindfulness has helped me and many others relieve stress and anxiety.”

Smith said yoga can enhance your overall well-being, help cope with trauma, relieve back pain, develop focus habits and help with endurance.

For more information about these Saturday events or to purchase your trap yoga ticket head to their website.