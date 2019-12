HONOLULU (KHON2) — An accident prompted a partial closure of the H-1 Freeway going eastbound on Friday, December 27 around 6 p.m.

According to officials, the accident also affected the freeway going westbound bound. There is debris in the area of the crash site.

Three right lanes were closed by the Kalihi overpass.

Officials are advising motorists to expect delays in the area.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.