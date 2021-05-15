1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in 2-vehicle rollover on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead and two people were hospitalized in serious condition on Saturday, May 15, after a two-vehicle rollover incident near the 88 mile marker of Highway 11 on Hawaii Island, according to fire officials.

The Hawaii Police Department closed Highway 11 in both directions near mile marker 86 around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, due to the incident.

Hawaii County fire officials say units arrived around 3:54 p.m. at the scene of two trucks that were involved in a rollover accident.

Officials report the driver of one of the trucks, a 53-year-old man, was found pinned in the driver’s seat with no signs of life. The passenger of his truck, a 59-year-old female, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The second truck had six occupants at the time of the incident, according to fire officials. One of the second truck’s occupants, a 16-year-old girl, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency says traffic is being rerouted through the Old Mamalahoa Highway as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area. Hawaii Island police are investigating the scene.