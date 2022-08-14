HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.

Drivers are asked to be extra careful on Dole Street since there will be an increase in cars and people in the area, as well as lane closures and frequent stops from cars.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Traffic is expected to happen Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the H1 freeway and University Avenue off-ramp and Dole Street and University Avenue.

UH said that the eastbound lane on Dole Street, fronting Johnson Hall will be coned off to help with unloading.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Students and families are asked to arrive within their scheduled check-in time.