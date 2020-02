HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

New traffic delineators will be going in on King Street on Saturday, February 15.

They’ll help protect artwork painted on the road.

The art was installed to increase pedestrian visibility and make crossing the busy road safer.

The delineators will be installed from 8 to 10 a.m., at the corners of Haka and North King Streets and along the South King Street bike lane.