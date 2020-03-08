Collision snarls traffic on H-1 and H-2 merge eastbound

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic was a standstill following an accident on Sunday, March 8, just after 1 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a motor vehicle collision happened on the H-1 and H-2 merge eastbound.
Though the accident did not prompt any formal road closures, the incident snarled traffic.
So far, there’s no word on the condition of any of those who were involved in the accident. It was also not made clear to what prompted the collision.
