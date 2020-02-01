Traffic camera bill passes on to second reading

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A unanimous vote passed a bill to establish a pilot program to photograph and ticket drivers who run red lights on January 31.

HB1676 will move on to the second reading before the full House. The committee also decided to add a House Draft 1 to the measure with technical and other amendments. HB1676 establishes a three-year photo red light imaging detector system pilot program.

The bill authorizes any impacted county to administer the photo red light imaging detector system pilot program. It also establishes a pilot program account as a special account within the general fund.

The bill requires proceeds of fines to be expended in the county from which they were collected for the operation of the photo red light imaging system program.

The pilot program would sunset on June 20, 2023.