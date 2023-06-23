HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic calming devices are popping up everywhere. They’re meant to make our roads safer and help slow drivers down. But they’re also slowing first responders down.

In an emergency, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department need to respond to emergencies as quickly as possible.

But recent efforts by the Hawaii Department of Transportation to slow drivers down by installing traffic calming devices are forcing first responders to hit the breaks too.

“Just like the public, EMS has had an adjustment period as well,” explained EMS Paramedic Supervisor Sunny Johnson.

“We drive very heavy vehicles that are hard to stop so if you can imagine, not only are they slowing civilians, they’re slowing us,” said Johnson. We have gotten used to them now, we’re aware of where they are and we educate everybody so they can safely drive over these calming devices.”

According to DOT, there are already 111-speed humps, speed tables, or raised crosswalks and another 28 are in the process of being built.

With so many traffic calming devices already installed and plans to construct dozens more, Johnson said they do impact response their response times.

“I would estimate, 30 seconds or less it slows our response time,” she said. “But it’s minimal in comparison to the lives that it could save.”

And she said they’re already seeing a difference.

“I can’t give an exact estimate, but I do know there is a reduction in these types of calls that we’re seeing in these hot spot areas.”

According to Johnson, one area seeing fewer pedestrian-related incident calls is the Pali Highway, where multiple people have been hit in the past.

When it comes to deciding where they will go, she said the transportation department does consult EMS before installing them.

“We’re just kind of giving our input in what we feel would be best for our community,” Johnson explained.

KHON2.com also reached out to the Honolulu Fire Department.

In a statement, an HFD spokesperson said:

“We do not have any data regarding how speed humps are affecting the HFD’s response times. The HFD is aware of the speed humps installed throughout the island and is currently analyzing the impact it may have on operations, if any.”

Click here to see a map of where all the traffic calming devices have been installed and where new ones are set to be built.