Traffic barriers to be placed near Alan Davis

WAWAMALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Barriers are scheduled to be placed between the undeveloped area near Sandy Beach Park’s windward driveway and the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline — known as Alan Davis — in an effort to reduce the impact on wildlife and shoreline habitats.

The area contains native plants and animals, sand dunes, beaches, rocky coastline and space for public access, but officials say, illegal off-road activity is endangering wildlife and the physical environment.

The collaborative plan — between the community, non-profit organizations, the City and County of Honolulu and the State of Hawaii — calls for the placement of boulders and other traffic barriers to protect 9.5 acres of the area.

The barriers will be spread out to keep cars and other off-road vehicles within designated zones and off of restricted areas. Pedestrians will still be able to access a majority of the area for the cultural and recreational needs of the community such as fishing, surfing and beach-going.

Zones considered as vegetation and dune restoration areas will remain restricted to all types of access to strengthen the natural features that provide habitats for wildlife, reduces beach erosion and protects cultural characteristics.