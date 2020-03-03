One dead and one in critical condition following a pedestrian crash on Nimitz Hwy

UPDATE: A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a pedestrian crash on Nimitz Highway.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Sumner Street.

Police say the 50-year-old woman was crossing Nimitz – in a marked crosswalk – when the motorcyclist hit her while trying to overtake two vehicles that had stopped.

Police say the motorcyclist, landed in the road.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The motorcyclist remains in critical condition.

Police tell us speed appears to be a factor.

This is the 10th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 13 at the same time last year.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say all lanes westbound of Nimitz Highway are closed near 500 N. Nimitz by Ross Iwilei.

The accident happened around 9 p.m.

EMS officials say a female pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and thrown about 100 feet.

The male driver of the motorcycle struck a sign post after hitting the pedestrian and was thrown off his motorcycle.

Both were treated and transported in critical condition to the trauma center.

