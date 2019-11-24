TRAFFIC ALERT: South Kihei Road northbound traffic re-directed due to building fire

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic headed northbound on South Kihei Road is being re-directed onto Uwapo Road due to a structure fire at 36 South Kihei Road.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while emergency services work to bring this fire under control.

