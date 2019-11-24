TRAFFIC ALERT: South Kihei Road northbound traffic re-directed due to building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Makakilo area.

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, at approximately 10:15 a.m., a 55-year-old male was arrested for failure to render aid at the Kapolei Police Station.