TRAFFIC ALERT: Kona Iki Street is closed between Kona Street and Kapiolani Blvd due to police investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kona Iki Street is closed between Kona Street and Kapiolani Blvd due to an on-going police investigation.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story