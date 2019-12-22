TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway is closed near Haleaha Road due to water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 30-inch main break on Kamehameha Highway near Haleaha Road in Punaluu.

The main break is currently affecting customers from Punaluu to Kaawa/Waiole Valley. 

At this time the Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway is closed near Haleaha Road. The Kahuku-bound lane is being contra-flowed.

Motorists are asked to drive cautiously through the area, expect delays, and use alternate routes if possible.

