KAAAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kamehameha Hwy was closed in both directions near Gunstock Ranch in Kahuku due to a fallen tree and electrical power lines around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) reported the resulting power outage impacted more than 1,500 people.

1220p Kaaawa update: Power restored to additional customers. ~80 customers to remain out until crews complete repairs to downed lines on Kamehameha Hwy near Malaekahana Beach. Estimated restore time: 6p. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) January 23, 2021

The road closure was lifted at approximately 12:26 p.m. and a majority of HECO customers had their power restored around the same time.