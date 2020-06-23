TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closed in both directions at Mahinaai Street due to second alarm building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews are responding to a second-alarm building fire on Farrington Highway near Mahinaai Street.

It happened after 6 p.m. Monday.

Farrington Highway is closed in both directions at Mahinaai Street.

