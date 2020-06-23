TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closed in both directions at Mahinaai Street due to second alarm building fire

State lawmakers laid out a recent plan to use more than $600-million in federal CARES Act funds to provide immediate relief to residents and small businesses. Of the $635-million from the CARES Act, lawmakers plan to set aside $56-million to support small businesses but it's not going to be like the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The proposal is to take more than half of the $56-million to use it towards local businesses that need different kinds of workers and retrain people who are unemployed.

"It's going to be for small businesses. They now have this $36-million to figure out how to re-purpose or restructure themselves and then employ other folks. This is their opportunity to do that," said House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti.