TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident Kuhio Highway is closed on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a traffic accident at Kuhio Highway and Huilei Road in Hanamaulu, Kauai police closed Kuhio Highway in both directions around 11 am.

The right turn lane at Kuhio Highway and Kapule Highway is also closed.

