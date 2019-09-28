TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays due to water main break in Hawaii Kai area at Lunalilo Home Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews have set up a contraflow lane on Lunalilo Home Road between Kipu Pl. and Hawaii Kai Dr. due to a 4-inch water main break.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and expect delays when driving through the area.

Crews are working to repair the main and restore water service as quickly as possible.

A water wagon is stationed at 854 Lunalilo Home Road to provide customers with an alternate source of water during this service outage.

An update will be issued when the situation changes.