TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Water main break in Waikiki closes Kuhio Avenue westbound at Kalaimoku Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply reports that Kuhio Avenue westbound is closed at Kalaimoku Street for a water main break.
It was reported before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic being re-routed to Kaiolu Street.
The trouble shooters are investigating.
There’s three mains in the area and they are trying to figure out which one it is.
BWS does not have any details on if or how many customers are impacted at this time.
