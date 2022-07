HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s more than 1,200 customers without power in the Manoa area due to a motor vehicle accident, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company power outage map on Saturday, July 30.

The website said the power outage started around 7:20 a.m.

HECO expects the power to be restored by 12:30 p.m.