HAWAII (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has closed a portion of Route 11 in both directions on Wednesday, December 11.

According to HPD, the closure was prompted by a traffic accident that happened around 3:30 p.m.

This happened on Route 11 at the 13-mile marker in the District of Puna.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries.

The public is advised to use Stainback Highway and N. Kulani Road to avoid the area.