Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kapolei dies from injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 68-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle collision in the Kapolei area that occurred Tuesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Makakilo Drive.

According to police, a 53-year-old male motorist was traveling north on Fort Barrette Rd., which turns into Makakilo Dr., when he went through the intersection and collided with a pedestrian. The man was crossing Farrington Hwy. in a marked crosswalk against the “Do Not Walk” sign.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The motorist was not injured in the collision.

Police temporarily closed the area at approximately 9:15 p.m. after the collision occurred. Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.