Photo shows an overturned vehicle on the H-3 freeway on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/GoAkamai)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation said that a vehicle accident on the H-3 is disrupting traffic.

DOT said there is a motor vehicle crash on the H-3 west, Halawa-bound lanes near Hawaiian Cement.

They said that the Honolulu Police Department has all lanes closed. But, they are directing traffic through the right shoulder of the freeway.

A photo from GoAkamai shows a large, overturned truck on the freeway as cars are directed past it.

DOT is asking motorists to use caution while driving in the area.

Seek alternate routes if possible.