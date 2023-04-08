HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation said that a vehicle accident on the H-3 is disrupting traffic.
DOT said there is a motor vehicle crash on the H-3 west, Halawa-bound lanes near Hawaiian Cement.
They said that the Honolulu Police Department has all lanes closed. But, they are directing traffic through the right shoulder of the freeway.
A photo from GoAkamai shows a large, overturned truck on the freeway as cars are directed past it.
DOT is asking motorists to use caution while driving in the area.
Seek alternate routes if possible.