MAALAEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials have announced said that Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed.

The closure is impacting Hokiokio to Front streets at Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Officials said that closure was prompted by a motor vehicle accident.

Officials are asking that drivers seek alternate routes and avoid the area.